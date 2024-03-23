Hamilton details KEY factor that made his car 'unstable' in Melbourne

Lewis Hamilton has explained what made his Mercedes W15 even more 'unstable' after the seven-time F1 world champion endured a tough day at the Australian Grand Prix.

Following two frustrating Friday practice sessions at Albert Park, Hamilton was left feeling even more despondent on Saturday (March 23), as he failed to make it into the top 10 qualifying shootout.

This means the 39-year-old will now start Sunday’s race from 11th place – his worst grid position at Melbourne in 13 years.

He struggled to get a neat lap together, becoming a cropper of strengthening winds and unstable platform beneath him.

The Albert Park circuit is far from easy to overtake at, meaning that the Brit has a tall order if he wants to salvage a good result from the weekend during the grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled with the W15

Mercedes are way off the pace of their key rivals

Hamilton: It really messes with your mind

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, Hamilton pointed out how he has struggled to find confidence within this years’ car.

“It felt great in P3. It was strange because we were right there with these guys and we didn’t really understand why,” he said.

“But then go into qualifying, it’s just another inconsistency within the car, it really messes with the mind.

“I think our car is on a bit of a knife edge. In the afternoon here the wind picks up, the same as P2. P1 was a bit better and then when the wind picks up, the car becomes a lot more unstable.”

It’s something of a surprise that it has taken this long for Mercedes to find a solution to their problems – and it seems like they’re the furthest they have ever been from solving them.

Although they won the 2021 constructors’ championship, it’s starting to feel like a lifetime ago that they were competing for titles at the front of the F1 grid.

