Penalty demotes Red Bull driver to SIXTH on the grid at Australian GP

A grid penalty will see Red Bull's Sergio Perez start from P6 at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix, denting the team's chances of securing a third consecutive 1-2.

The penalty will see the Mexican start behind McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who now move up to third and fourth on the grid respectively.

His team-mate Max Verstappen stormed to yet another pole position, boosting hopes that the team would be able to maintain their 100 per cent record of one-two finishes in 2024.

However, Perez has now been hit with a three-place grid penalty, meaning he will start the race down in sixth position.

Sergio Perez has been handed a penalty

Sergio Perez had qualified in third

Perez penalised in qualifying

Perez's time in Q3 was less than four tenths slower than his supreme team-mate, and was enough to put him in third behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Unfortunately for the Red Bull driver however, an incident in Q1 has come back to bite him following an altercation involving the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg was on his flying lap when Perez - who was only on his out lap - impeded the German, causing Hulkenberg to have to go off the racing line into turn 13 in order to avoid the Red Bull.

The FIA confirmed an investigation would take place after the session, and have now slammed Perez with a three-place grid penalty.

In a statement, Formula 1's governing body said: "In reviewing the audio from Perez’ car, the Stewards observed that the team was focused on the car in front of Perez that had just slowed, and did not give Perez a warning that Hulkenberg was behind him until one second before Hulkenberg arrived, and significantly too late to avoid impeding Hulkenberg.

"While the Stewards appreciate the dynamic situation facing the team and driver during the Q1 session, which was described in the hearing, the Stewards find that Perez “Unnecessarily Impeded” Hulkenberg and issue a three grid place drop, consistent with previous cases."

