F1 pundit SLAMS team after 'EMBARASSING' start to 2024

Former F1 team owner and pundit Eddie Jordan has slammed Alpine's 'faceless' start to the 2024 campaign and warns that both of their drivers could leave them as a result.

Both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have struggled across the first two events of the season, but their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

Their finishes in the grand prix events so far have been lacklustre to say the least, with positions ranging from 20th to 13th.

In addition to the on-track struggles, Alpine has witnessed significant changes in its technical leadership.

Alpine have not managed a single point in their opening two races

Both technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer have departed the team, following the exits of team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane last year.

These departures indicate a period of instability within the team as they seek to address their performance issues.

Eddie Jordan believes Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon could leave in 2025

Pundits lambast 'faceless' Alpine

“Really difficult times for Alpine,” David Coulthard said to Jordan on the Formula For Success podcast.

“The two drivers have been upbeat in their response to the predicament that they find themselves in.

“I find that Alpine are faceless. I don’t know who is running the show.”

Coulthard then asked: “A lot of the Formula 1 teams, the personalities of the team principals - or the madness of the team principals, if I think of yourself - your presence was felt when you bounced down the paddock.

“Don’t you think that’s part of the leadership role? It’s a personality-driven role as well as a managerial role.”

David Coulthard is also critical of Alpine

Jordan replied: “The marketing structure that Jordan had was different to Alpine. We had Irish music playing before qualifying! We had a press breakfast. We got more coverage because we fed them little stories.

“True or false? It didn’t matter!”

Jordan further explored where Alpine have gone wrong and did not mince his words in his assessment.

“They got rid of Otmar prematurely. It was a mistake. He was a talented person who knew how to keep that team in the right direction. At the moment they are the most floundering team, it is absolutely embarrassing.

“I find it embarrassing to watch Gasly and Ocon who are capable of winning races. Do I see Alpine there next year? Absolutely not. Not a chance.

“It’s wide open for a sale. Renault have pulled back for it, they don’t want to spend the money on the engine. The engine for 2026 is such a big outlay that it’s frightening them.

“Even though the value of the team, they talk about £1 billion. Alpine have been disgraceful in not being able to perform for their drivers, for their team, to give them that car to compete in the championship.

“It’s unacceptable. I wouldn’t put up with it. Shocking!”

