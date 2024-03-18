close global

Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over’

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out about a difficult time in his Formula 1 career.

The Australian has started the 2024 season poorly, only managing to finish 13th and 16th in the opening two races, despite driving with a reinvigorated team that are hoping to challenge the top five teams in the sport.

Ahead of this season, the team-mate battle between the Australian and Yuki Tsunoda was one of the most hotly-anticipated battles on the grid, with a potential seat at Red Bull up for grabs, but those hopes have seemingly dissipated for now.

For Ricciardo, it represents a second period in the last two years when his position in the sport has been in doubt, following a tumultuous final year at McLaren.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda start a new era with RB
Daniel Ricciardo was axed by McLaren in 2022

Ricciardo's poor period of results

Ricciardo was released from his McLaren contract a year early in 2022, following a plethora of poor results in comparison to young team-mate Lando Norris.

He started the 2023 season without a full-time racing seat but, midway through the season, was thrown a lifeline back with the team with whom he started his F1 career in 2011.

“From mid-2022 I actually no longer had a job,” Ricciardo told The Age.

“I didn't know what to do, I really had to do my best to enjoy it.

“I struggled a lot with my motivation, I actually just wanted it to be over."

Ricciardo then spoke about how the opportunity presented to him at the Faenza-based team buoyed his demeanour.

“I had energy again, I wanted to bring the old me back.

“Racing and training are the priority now, everything else will come later.

“When I came back last year I was really happy because I could fully focus on that. I fell in love with the sport again.

“The year has started a bit slowly, but it's only two races,” Ricciardo explained, talking about his indifferent start to 2024. “I know how quickly that can change.”

Red Bull Formula 1 McLaren Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda
