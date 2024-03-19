close global

F1 News Today: Horner investigation TOLL on Verstappen revealed as question marks arise over Hamilton Ferrari switch

Max Verstappen's father - former Formula 1 driver Jos Verstappen - has spoken about the toll that recent events at Red Bull have had on his son.

F1 champion issues DOUBT over Hamilton Ferrari move

Former Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones has suggested that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move may not be the attractive prospect it looked just a few months ago.

F1 pundit notes fresh concern over Alonso future

Former F1 driver and pundit David Coulthard has warned that Fernando Alonso is seriously doubting his future in the sport.

Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over’

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has spoken out about a difficult time in his Formula 1 career.

F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments

Max Verstappen's unusual response to a question about his attendance at the Australian Grand Prix has had fans on X in a frenzy.

Horner accuser 'angry and upset' over Red Bull SNUB as Perez bemoans lack of clarity - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner accuser 'angry and upset' over Red Bull SNUB as Perez bemoans lack of clarity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Mercedes make HUGE Hamilton admission as FIA announce update on Horner scandal
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes make HUGE Hamilton admission as FIA announce update on Horner scandal

  • Yesterday 19:41

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga

  • 43 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner investigation TOLL on Verstappen revealed as question marks arise over Hamilton Ferrari switch

  • 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner accuser 'angry and upset' over Red Bull SNUB as Perez bemoans lack of clarity - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 fans provide SHOCK reaction to Verstappen Australian GP comments

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Superstars

Ricciardo makes SHOCK F1 admission - ‘I wanted it to be over’

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 Superstars

Verstappen 'doesn't like' AWKWARD Red Bull Horner questions

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Race Calendar

F1 Standings

