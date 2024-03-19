Driver SPOTTED at Australian GP amid F1 return rumours
Driver SPOTTED at Australian GP amid F1 return rumours
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's involvement at the Australian Grand Prix has still not been fully confirmed.
The Spaniard is likely to make his return to racing this weekend, having been ruled out of the last grand prix in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis surgery.
READ MORE: Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga
Although Sainz did manage to watch Ollie Bearman's phenomenal stand-in display in Jeddah from the sidelines, the 29-year-old appeared to be a bit tender, prompting concerns about his future involvement.
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur suggested that the team would wait to see whether Sainz was able to make the flight to Melbourne, before making an official decision.
READ MORE: Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role
Major update issued on Sainz's F1 return
Now, it seems as though the Spaniard's place on the grid this weekend is more likely than not, after Marca reported that Sainz was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, and appeared in much better spirits than 10 days ago.
Sainz is scheduled to undergo an FIA fitness test to confirm his eligibility to race in the Australian GP, where he will be looking to build on his superb start to the season.
The 29-year-old scored a podium in his one and only race so far in 2024 at the Bahrain GP, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc despite being out-qualified by the Monegasque driver.
Sainz will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of this season, and his post-2024 future is still up in the air.
READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer believes Vasseur IDEAL for Ferrari
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 pundit predicts Verstappen on the move in FIVE stunning driver transfers for 2025
- 5 minutes ago
F1 News Today: SHOCKING Verstappen declaration made as F1 star spotted amid STUNNING return rumours
- 59 minutes ago
F1 star suggests CRAZY solution to cure key problem
- 1 hour ago
Driver SPOTTED at Australian GP amid F1 return rumours
- 2 hours ago
F1 winner becomes proud OWNER of historic football club
- 3 hours ago
Bearman reveals PAIN after first F1 experience
- Today 13:57