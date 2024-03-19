Driver SPOTTED at Australian GP amid F1 return rumours

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's involvement at the Australian Grand Prix has still not been fully confirmed.

The Spaniard is likely to make his return to racing this weekend, having been ruled out of the last grand prix in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis surgery.

READ MORE: Former F1 boss says Red Bull 'rethink' underway amid Horner saga

Although Sainz did manage to watch Ollie Bearman's phenomenal stand-in display in Jeddah from the sidelines, the 29-year-old appeared to be a bit tender, prompting concerns about his future involvement.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur suggested that the team would wait to see whether Sainz was able to make the flight to Melbourne, before making an official decision.

READ MORE: Ferrari chief REVEALS Bearman F1 Australian Grand Prix role

Carlos Sainz was ruled out in Jeddah

Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Major update issued on Sainz's F1 return

Now, it seems as though the Spaniard's place on the grid this weekend is more likely than not, after Marca reported that Sainz was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, and appeared in much better spirits than 10 days ago.

Sainz is scheduled to undergo an FIA fitness test to confirm his eligibility to race in the Australian GP, where he will be looking to build on his superb start to the season.

The 29-year-old scored a podium in his one and only race so far in 2024 at the Bahrain GP, beating team-mate Charles Leclerc despite being out-qualified by the Monegasque driver.

Sainz will be replaced by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the end of this season, and his post-2024 future is still up in the air.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton engineer believes Vasseur IDEAL for Ferrari

Related