F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast: Melbourne gears up for mixed conditions

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The F1 circus rolls into Melbourne for the Australian GP, marking the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

The opening two races were a masterclass in control from Red Bull, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez securing dominant one-two finishes in both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Can they continue their streak, or will the iconic Albert Park circuit throw up a surprise?

One factor that could play a role is the weather. Here's a look at the forecast for the Australian GP weekend.

Australian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, March 22: FP1 & FP2

Friday's opening practice sessions (FP1 and FP2) look set for ideal conditions. Clear skies and a light breeze, with temperatures ranging from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius, will provide a perfect platform for teams to gather crucial data and fine-tune their car setups. However, things could get a little more interesting on Saturday.

Maximum temperature: 22°C

Minimum temperature: 10°C

Chance of rain: 0%



Saturday, March 23: FP3 & Qualifying

A light breeze and drizzle are on the cards for FP3 and qualifying, with a chance of rain throughout the day, starting at 30% in the morning. However, it should clear up a bit for the practice session, with the rain chance dropping to just 5%.

Things could get interesting for qualifying as the rain chance rises again to 10%. Teams will need to be adaptable and ready to switch to wet-weather setups if necessary. This could throw a strategic curveball, adding a touch of unpredictability to the grid order.

Maximum temperature: 21°C

Minimum temperature: 14°C

Chance of rain: 30%



Sunday, March 24: Race Day

The biggest question mark lies with the race itself on Sunday. The forecast predicts a partly cloudy day with light rain, a 21-degree Celsius temperature, 50% humidity, and a 10% chance of precipitation. Also, expect a gentle breeze from the south south west when the cars are out on the track.

Maximum temperature: 21°C

Minimum temperature: 12°C

Chance of rain: 10%



However, keep checking back here throughout the week for the latest forecasts, as the weather can change in the lead-up to race day.

