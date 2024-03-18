F1 pundit notes fresh concern over Alonso future

Former F1 driver and pundit David Coulthard has warned that Fernando Alonso is seriously doubting his future in the sport.

The Spaniard, now 42 years old, has enjoyed an illustrious career in F1 which has seen him win two consecutive word championships in 2005 and 2006.

2024 is Alonso’s 21st season in the sport and he is out of contract with Aston Martin at the end of the year.

Alonso has been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton and is also keen on staying at Aston Martin, but he has also hinted that retirement is another option he is considering.

Coulthard warns Alonso questioning his future

And Coulthard has warned that this is not mind games from the Spaniard and that he is ‘genuinely questioning’ in F1.

Speaking with the media after the race in Saudi Arabia, Alonso spoke out his future: “I enjoy racing, I love racing, it doesn’t matter if I am fighting for a win or for a podium or for P12.

“I dedicate myself 100% for a race and for a team. To do a commitment for the future, I need to make sure that I can give 100% to that team.

“If not, it would be [egotistical] just to sign, to be in Formula 1 just for fun. If I’m here, it’s because I want to do well. First of all, I need to speak with myself…”

Reacting to these comments on Channel 4, Coulthard said: “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard him talk about whether he’s got the drive.

“Having a conversation with himself? I’m curious if he does it in front of a mirror or in an empty room!

“But Fernando is very strategic. But that doesn’t sound like he is sending a message to the paddock.

“For a moment, he is actually questioning himself.”

