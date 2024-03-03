Alonso F1 future in doubt amid Mercedes rumours

Fernando Alonso has hinted at the possibility of retirement amid rumours linking the Spaniard with a move to Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational move to Ferrari for 2025 has left a seat vacant at the silver arrows and with 13 drivers out of contract at the end of the season and sent the drivers’ market into a spin.

Alonso is among those drivers whose contracts run out in 2024, with the two-time champion coming off the back of his best finish in a season since 2013, achieving fourth place in the standings with eight podiums.

Fernando Alonso has been linked with a move to Mercedes for 2025

The Spaniard has driven 20 seasons in F1 since his debut with Minardi in 2001

But Alonso has hinted that he could retire from the sport

Alonso hints at F1 retirement

The 43-year-old has been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace Hamilton, as well as a whole list of names such as Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel.

The Spaniard debuted in F1 with Minardi back in 2001 and has since raced 20 seasons in the sport, winning consecutive titles in 2005 and 2006 with Renault and also drive for the likes of Ferrari and McLaren – also suggested that retirement is an option he is considering.

Alonso has said that he wants to see how the development with Aston Martin goes this season before making a decision on his future, before starting the season with a ninth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

But speaking at the driver press conference on Wednesday in Bahrain when asked about whether he would like to drive for Mercedes next year, Alonso suggested that retirement is also an option he is considering.

"First of all, I need to decide if I want to keep racing. I will need to decide that in a few races," he said.

"I feel great now but it's a demanding calendar. In 2026, there are different regulations that are maybe tempting or not. I will wait a few races to decide."

