Hamilton reveals he kept Ferrari F1 switch SECRET from close family

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed the moment he waited until to tell his family about his blockbuster Ferrari F1 switch.

The Brit leaves Mercedes after 12 seasons at the end of 2024 to embark on a new challenge with the Scuderia.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

With the Brit being winless for two seasons, aiming to end Ferrari’s own 16-year title draught could be a tall order, but if any driver has the pedigree to do so – it's Lewis Hamilton.

Negotiations were sharp between the two sides, and the rapid development of the situation left little time for anyone to find out about it before an announcement was made.

READ MORE: Ford boss sends SCATHING letter to Red Bull over Horner investigation

Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes after 11 years with the Formula 1 team

Lewis Hamilton will replace the outgoing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton links up with old boss Fred Vasseur at Ferrari

Hamilton's left in dark over Ferrari switch

But not even Hamilton’s family were given the courtesy of knowing about the headline-making move until the very last moment, he revealed to BBC’s Back At Base podcast.

"I didn't speak to anybody,” he said. “I didn't tell my parents till the day of it being announced. So, no one knew.

"I really wanted to do it for myself. Ultimately, I had to find out what would be the best for me."

Hamilton has 24 races with Mercedes before he dons the red colours for the first time in a quest to achieve what he described as his 'childhood dream'.

Their recent progress provides grounds for encouragement and excitement about the project as Hamilton gets closer to joining the team.

READ MORE: Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

Related