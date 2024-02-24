Hamilton breaks silence following BLOCKBUSTER Ferrari switch

Lewis Hamilton addressed the Formula 1 media for the first time following his stunning transfer to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion will join the team in 2025 and partner Charles Leclerc after a blockbuster agreement which left the F1 world completely shocked.

One of the main questions to come from this unbelievable news is why he made the decision in the first place – now the 39-year-old has addressed the press to speak about the switch to Maranello.

2024 will be the final year Lewis Hamilton races for Mercedes

Hamilton finally speaks publicly

Speaking in the driver press conference on Friday during the final day of pre-season testing, Hamilton gave his reasons as to why he decided to leave Mercedes.

“Obviously in the summer, we signed [a new Mercedes contract] and at that time [I] saw my future with Mercedes,” he explained.

“But an opportunity came up at the end of the year and I decided to take it. I feel like, it was obviously the hardest decision I think I’ve ever had to make. I’ve been with Mercedes for, I think it’s like 26 years they’ve supported me and we’ve had an incredible, an absolutely incredible journey together. We’ve created history in this sport and it’s something I take a lot of pride in and very proud of what we achieved.

“But I think ultimately, I’m writing my story and I felt like this would be, it was time to start a new chapter.

Lewis Hamilton's switch sent shockwaves across the world of F1

“I think for every driver I think growing up, watching history, watching Michael Schumacher in his prime,” he added. “I think probably all of us sit in our garage and see the screen pop up and you see the driver in the red cockpit and you wonder what it would be like to be surrounded by the red.

“You go to the Italian Grand Prix and you see the sea of red, Ferrari fans and you can only stand in awe of that.

“It’s a team that’s not had huge success really since mostly from Michael’s days but since 2007 and I saw it as a huge challenge and without a doubt, even as a kid I used to play on the GP2 as Michael in that car.

“It definitely is a dream and I’m really excited about it.”

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

When asked if he had ever been to Maranello, the Brit said: “I have not. I didn’t get to go during that time, as being with Mercedes I didn’t think it was a good look to go at the time.”

Hamilton was also questioned about whether he would be learning Italian in preparation for his arrival next year.

“In all these years I’ve not managed to learn any other languages,” he answered. “But of course I will definitely try. I do remember when I was karting in Italy and I was able to pick up a few lines, so hopefully that will come back to me very quickly.”

Hamilton reunited with Vasseur

The transfer will see Hamilton reunited with Frederic Vasseur, having worked under him in his junior career and he expressed his excitement about getting to work with him again.

“I’ve got a great relationship with Fred,” he said. “Obviously I raced for him in Formula 3 and we had amazing success in Formula 3 and also in GP2 and that’s really where the foundation of our relationship started.

Fred Vasseur worked with Hamilton in Formula 3 and for his GP2 title in 2006

“And we just always remained in touch and I thought that he was going to be an amazing team manager at some stage and progress to Formula 1 but at the time he wasn’t interested in that.

“And it was really cool to see him step into the Alfa [Romeo] team and then when he got the job at Ferrari I was just so happy for him.

“And I think just the stars aligned. It really wouldn’t have happened without him so I’m really grateful and really excited about the work that he’s doing there.”

