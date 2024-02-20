F1 winner predicts Hamilton title chances at Ferrari

Former F1 driver and winner Giancarlo Fisichella has offered his prediction about Lewis Hamilton’s title chances with Ferrari when he joins the team.

Hamilton’s switch to Maranello for 2025 sent shockwaves across the F1 world and fans and pundits are excited by the prospect of the seven-time world champion racing in red.

They have also been left wondering and predicting how he will fair with the Italian team and whether or not he can win a record eighth world title with the team.

And speaking with OLBG, Fisichella – who had a brief spell with Ferrari in 2009 when he was drafted in to replace Luca Badoer, who had replaced the injured Felipe Massa – believes that Hamilton has a ‘good chance’ of grabbing success with the team.

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025

Fans and pundits have been left wondering how the Brit will fair in red

Giancarlo Fisichella offered his thoughts on the seven-time champion's title prospects

Fisichella: Hamilton has good chance at title with Ferrari

“I think Lewis Hamilton has a good chance of winning an eighth title with Ferrari," said the Italian.

“It's difficult to say when, but I think he's got a 30 per cent or 40 per cent chance of fighting for the championship.

“Lewis Hamilton winning an eighth world title would make him the greatest driver of all time, until someone else wins more titles than him!”

The 51-year-old went on to draw comparisons to his idols Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna and claims that Hamilton will be among those names as the greatest of all time if he does claim that title.

“I would say that an eighth world title would put Hamilton above the likes of Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna,” he continued.

“Schumacher and Senna are my heroes and my favourite drivers. Lewis is on the same level, and Max Verstappen could be there in the future. Let's see what happens!

“I would rank my favourites as follows: Senna is first because he was my hero when I was growing up, long before I was racing for Formula One. I would put Schumacher second as I raced against him and I know how good he was. I also raced against Lewis, who would be my third.

“I hope that Lewis Hamilton does win an eighth title with Ferrari. It would be nice. It depends on the car, and if it's quick and reliable enough to go the distance. We're already talking about 2025, and we still have this season to see what will happen.”

