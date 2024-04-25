Fierce rival calls Hamilton F1's GOAT in surprise admission

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has made a surprise admission while talking about some of the greatest drivers to have ever raced in the sport.

Vettel's four championships came in a period of supreme dominance between 2010-2013, not too dissimilar to what the sport is witnessing with fellow Red Bull legend Max Verstappen.

The German experienced many battles with a plethora of F1 stars across his illustrious career including Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Fernando Alonso and, his idol, Michael Schumacher.

Still only 36, Vettel has been tipped to make a stunning return to the F1 grid in 2025, potentially replacing the outgoing Hamilton at Mercedes while the seven-time champion teams up with Vettel's old Ferrari team.

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion

Sebastian Vettel has been linked with an F1 return

Vettel proclaims F1 'GOAT'

Despite Vettel's love for fellow countryman and seven-time world champion Schumacher, the German has issued a surprise choice for who he believes is the greatest F1 driver of all time.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Vettel was provided with a word association game, and when Hamilton's name came up, he simply replied "Goat".

Of course, Hamilton does top Schumacher in the number of pole positions, race victories and podiums that he has amassed throughout his career, but has yet to seal that unprecedented eighth title that would take him past the German.

On the best driver he raced against, Vettel revealed: "I would say Michael and Lewis. Why? Because numbers speak for themselves.

"Michael was my hero and Lewis is the best in terms of statistics."

However, despite being involved in many wheel-to-wheel fights across multiple championship battles with Hamilton, Vettel made a surprising choice for who he believes is the toughest competitor on track: "Fernando [Alonso]," he admitted.

"I had close championships and close calls with him and throughout my career generally he's the sort of driver who is always there.

"Very competitive - yeah I think he was the hardest competitor I faced."

