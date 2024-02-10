F1 legend Vettel hints at sensational return

Sebastian Vettel continues to tease fans about an F1 return of sorts with the use of his very own social media hashtag.

Since retiring from the sport at the end of 2022, Vettel has been able to take time to enjoy other projects and even returned in Suzuka last year to build some beehives.

The use of the hashtag, #thereisstillaracetowin, continues to tease a return to F1 in some way, leaving fans desperate for more information.

Lewis Hamilton’s sudden departure from Mercedes to join Vettel’s former team Ferrari may even have created an enticing opportunity for the German.

Sebastian Vettel is close with Toto Wolff and lives within close proximity to the Austrian

Sebastian Vettel pictured alongside hero Michael Schumacher - who returned to the sport with Mercedes in 2010 after a spell away

Could Vettel be tempted?

Leaving the sport at the end of two unsatisfactory seasons with Aston Martin will have hurt the German, and perhaps even left him feeling hungry for more in the future.

Looking at both Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, who are both older than him, there is room to suggest that if fit, he still has plenty to give behind the wheel of an F1 car.

It just depends on his motivation levels, and whether he is genuinely interested in a return to the paddock just two years after leaving it.

We saw Michael Schumacher return with Mercedes after a few years away, and heading into 2025 – what better storyline for the sport could there be than Hamilton starting at Ferrari and a Vettel return?

In a post on Instagram which received over 100,000 likes, Vettel used the hashtag #thereisstillaracetowin as he looked back on his past racing commitments with Red Bull.

