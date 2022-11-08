Aston Martin forced 'to kick out' Vettel despite F1 swansong looming

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 8 November 2022 08:08

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has revealed Sebastian Vettel recently had to be kicked out of the office such is his continued diligence despite nearing the end of his F1 career.

Vettel bows out of the sport following the final two grands prix of this season in Brazil and Abu Dhabi after a superb career during which he won four titles and 53 races.

Many drivers would arguably start to wind down with their swansong looming, notably with Aston Martin not fighting for pole positions or top-three finishes.

But Krack has confirmed that 35-year-old Vettel remains as conscientious as ever as Aston Martin battles with Alfa Romeo for sixth place in the constructors' championship.

Suggested to Krack that Vettel had been driving at this best most recently, he replied: "Probably yes.

"I think he gained from the better performance [of the car] or the better results. It added a little bit more to his motivation.

"And it's really nice to see him work. I think we had to kick him out of the office [on Friday night in Mexico, otherwise, he would have still been there, studying data, looking at where you can change things.

"So he's not on a farewell, this I can tell you for sure. He really wants to do well. He wants to bring us forward and bring his part to finish the season in the best possible place."