Vettel Red Bull F1 return plans take curious twist after £10,000 investment
F1 icon Sebastian Vettel has completed a milestone outside of motorsport after committing a £10,000 investment to the cause.
The four-time champion has now completed a Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports course at the renowned Harvard Business School, a feat which could stand him in good stead to return to the sport in a role away from the track.
The former Red Bull star has recently been named by the team's F1 advisor Helmut Marko as his ideal successor once Marko relinquishes responsibilities with the former constructors' champions.
Th 82-year-old praised Vettel and his potential to replace him once the time comes for the Austrian to leave Red Bull, although Marko did say no official conversations had taken place, perhaps on account of the fact that he still feels 'relatively fit' to continue in the role.
Vettel on the other hand certainly knew when his time in the sport was up, announcing his shock retirement from F1 in 2022 and stepping away from the paddock to focus on environmental projects and initiatives to help push for female equality in motorsport.
Vettel furthers education as Red Bull return remains on the table
The German racer's latest accomplishment came from completing a four-day course at the Harvard Business School, thought to have cost £9,400 ($12,750).
Vettel's motivation to further his education came as no surprise given that late last year he also confirmed his involvement in an agricultural course.
"I'm doing a little training in the field of agriculture," he said during an appearance at an awards ceremony in Braunschweig.
"It is practically a compressed form of it and if I pass, I would be able to run my own business,"
"I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture and what potential it has with regard to the climate and its changes and challenges," Vettel added.
Whether his further education is being pursued with his own business in mind or the potential for a future return to Red Bull, the 37-year-old's new skills could certainly come in handy should he receive the call-up to replace Marko one day.
