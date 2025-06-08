Sebastian Vettel given Red Bull return boost after fresh update

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has been handed a boost amongst discussions of a return to his former team, Red Bull.

During his stellar career in the sport, Vettel raced for BMW, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin, earning all four of his drivers' titles with Christian Horner's outfit between 2010 and 2013.

After dropping to fifth in the drivers' standings in 2014, Vettel made the decision to part ways with Horner's team, heading for icons of the sport Ferrari, although he never truly matched his success at Red Bull with any other team that followed.

It is as a result of this success that many fans still associate Vettel's legacy with the first glory days of Red Bull, with the team also claiming the constructors' title for four consecutive years thanks to the German racer's efforts.

After his stint alongside Lance Stroll at Aston Martin, Vettel announced his retirement from F1 in 2022, citing his wish to focus on his environmental efforts away from the track as just one of the reasons for his exit.

Despite this, the 37-year-old has been tipped for a return to not just the sport in general but specifically the Red Bull ranks, with the team's F1 advisor recently providing Vettel with a boost, confirming that he remains the number one candidate to replace him in the role.

Could Vettel replace Marko at Red Bull?

Much about Red Bull's future remains uncertain and 2026 looks to be a pivotal year for the Milton Keynes-based squad.

There are of course the new regulations for the team to grapple with, notably without the help of F1 design guru Adrian Newey, who has now completed his move to Aston Martin.

On top of the new rules set to sweep into the sport, star driver Max Verstappen could also leave the team should he opt to initiate any of the exit clauses that are reportedly included in his current Red Bull contract.

The Dutchman, also a four-time champion, is currently bound to a contract to drive for Red Bull until the end of 2028, but regardless of his decision on where to race in the future, the team also face the potential of losing Helmut Marko before their number one driver.

According to sport.de, the 82-year-old plans to continue working as Red Bull's motorsport advisor until 2026, with the Austrian suggesting Vettel would be his preferred replacement.

In a recent interview with ServusTV, Marko was quoted, admitting: "There are no talks that have gone into detail," although it was confirmed he viewed Vettel as an ‘ideal candidate’.

The latest report also confirmed that the four-time champion is not the only name on Red Bull's list, but Marko's support would no doubt carry a lot of weight should Vettel be interested in the position.

It appears as though the former F1 star has time on his hands should he decide to take the offer seriously however, with Marko stating: "‘I'm still relatively fit at the moment... so that's not quite so topical."

