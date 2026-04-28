Christian Horner could ditch F1 for another sport. That's...good?

While F1’s away, the mice will play. In this instance, the mice are...actually a really unhelpful analogy, because we’re talking about a former team principal, a completely different sport, and the sport’s whole ecosystem.

For those who aren’t signed up to F1’s version of the dirt sheets, Christian Horner was at Jerez this weekend to take in some MotoGP action. Since he was unceremoniously ditched by Red Bull last year it’s mostly been rumours and pizza ovens until recently.

Molly Hudson in the Times reported on the weekend that the 52-year-old was in Andalusia trying to figure out whether he’d be interested in team ownership, or ‘a less formal role’ in the sport as a whole. Or, notably, he may yet yearn for F1.

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By all accounts, he wants a real, difference-making stake in an F1 team if he’s to come back. He was at the two-wheel festivities with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, and his gardening leave ends in a month or so.

Wait, hang on, huh? He doesn’t have a job lined up, like countless 'waiting on gardening leave’ Red Bull exits of recent months and years? What’s up with that? Well, that’s where things get awkward.

READ MORE: Horner 'intimidation' revealed by Sky Sports star

‘Christian Horner is good for F1’

It’s a phrase you’ll have heard a lot over the last year, if you read the majority of the sport’s leading writers and publications. It’s the primary justification for welcoming him back into the sport.

Just a quick question, from someone who doesn’t interact with the man and has a couple of queries...hey, why is Christian Horner good for F1?

The answers to this, apparently, are that ‘he’s controversial’, or ‘he inspires debate’. Those are easy answers. They’re also a bad ones.

If F1 was looking for something that’s controversial or inspires debate, then they’ve had it all year. A lot of people are angry about the new regulations and quality of racing. That’s controversial. Some people, and some drivers, are defending those things. That’s debate.

This sort of debate, of course, is ‘bad for the sport’, in the way that Horner is ‘good for the sport’. In the way that there are very, very different parameters being applied here. In the way that, broadly, means ‘we can get two weeks of pieces out of Horner calling Toto Wolff a dickhead, but it’s really hard to get clicks out of the FIA changing some regs on clipping for more than one or two headlines’.

Let’s map out some of the main alleged pros, and the obvious counters.

Other people in the sport don’t like Christian Horner

Other people in the sport don’t like most of their rivals. Next.

Christian Horner says what he thinks

If you believe that of any team principal from curated media appearances, you are a mark. You mean that Christian Horner is publicly rude to people.

Christian Horner isn’t PC

You want someone who swears? Call Guenther Steiner, his rates are cheaper. You want someone who’s willing to bend the rules to win? Call literally anyone in a senior position at an F1 team.

He was a major character in Drive to Survive!

Somehow, I hold you in more contempt than you appear to hold F1 fans who arrived at the sport through the Netflix doc.

There might be convincing reasons to advocate for Horner’s return to F1. None of them have yet hit the mainstream.

‘He’s good for the sport’ is a perfect example of the kind of argument which means nothing, which can’t be definitively proved or disproved, allowing people to keep repeating it without ever having to back down. You can’t prove Christian Horner isn’t good for the sport, after all.

By logical extension though, it’s equally hard to prove that Christian Horner being welcomed back into F1 would actually be a positive.

Teams’ concerns appear to centre around just how much control Horner wants over their organisation. If there’s not a significant ownership stake, it seems, he’s not up for it.

Ferrari won’t give him that. Nor will Red Bull, or their junior team. Not Mercedes, or McLaren. Audi? You’ll be lucky. Aston Martin? Not with disgruntled former-Horner employee Adrian Newey calling the shots. Proud (Ferrari customers) Haas? Newbies Cadillac, who have just begun treading their own path?

Alpine might be Horner’s only remaining F1 option. Would the French team be a winning team within the next decade under his stewardship? When he’s alienated the sport’s best designer and hasn’t the technical skills to actually put a championship car together himself? Probably not.

This, really, lands on the question at the crux of Horner’s potential F1 return. Who is it good for if he comes back?

Not ‘the sport’. Not the fans. None of the teams, it looks like. If Christian Horner comes back to F1, it will benefit only Christian Horner himself, and the media outlets who piggyback off his name to make money.

That is not a win for F1.

MotoGP can have him.

READ MORE: McLaren F1 boss accuses Red Bull of having 'unhealthy' setup

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