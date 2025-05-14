Adrian Newey Aston Martin impact revealed after DISMAL season start

The impact that Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey has had on his new Aston Martin team has been revealed after joining the Silverstone outfit back in March.

Having helped Red Bull win eight drivers' championships and six constructors' titles since joining in 2006, Newey announced midway through last season that he would be leaving the Milton Keynes-based outfit, and instead joining the ambitious Aston Martin team.

Under the ownership of Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin are hoping to challenge for world championships in the future, and their 2023 season made it look like they were on the right track to be able to do just that.

However, a poor 2024 has been followed by a dismal start to 2025, despite Newey's arrival in March.

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is yet to score a single point across six grands prix weekends, while Lance Stroll's 14 points have the team down in seventh in the constructors' championship.

Nevertheless, Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has now revealed the impact Newey has had on the rest of the team since making the monumental switch earlier this year.

"Adrian has a huge influence not only because he is the most talented aerodynamicist to ever be in Formula 1, but also because having him on the team brings inspiration to others," De la Rosa told F1Sport.auto.cz.

"Everyone wants to work with Adrian and everyone wants to understand how he works.

"Just by being with us, he changes the team internally, which is something that cannot be quantified. It’s not just about the knowledge that Adrian brings, but also the emotional and inspirational side."

Newey looking to guide 2026 F1 success

Across his legendary career, Newey-designed cars have won 12 constructors' championship titles and 15 drivers' championships, although the impact he had on Max Verstappen's 2024 title may have been slightly less than in previous years.

The Brit is not, however, expected to turn around Aston Martin's 2025 season. Newey is understood to be working almost entirely on the 2026 car, as new regulations come sweeping into the sport from next year onwards, which may see a shake-up of the competitive order.

Powered by Honda from 2026, Aston Martin harbour ambitions of becoming a consistent race-winning team in years to come, hoping to provide Alonso with machinery in which he can challenge for a third world title, although the 43-year-old's current contract is due to run out at the end of 2026.

De la Rosa is confident in the team's ability to turn around their fortunes in the seasons to come however, admitting: "Adrian is a big name to join the team, but he is not the only one.

"Moreover, we should not underestimate the huge amount of talent we already had in the team."

