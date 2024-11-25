Vettel's career takes surprise TWIST as shock return revealed

close global

Sebastian Vettel’s career has taken a surprise twist as a shock return to education has been revealed by the Formula 1 legend.

Max Verstappen emulated the four-time world champion at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he won his fourth consecutive title with Red Bull, mirroring Vettel’s feat with the team from 2010-2013.

Vettel eventually left the team for Ferrari in 2015, but failed to acquire another world title where he went up against Lewis Hamilton during his championship-winning years at Mercedes.

The German decided to close out his career with Aston Martin, where he announced his departure from F1 in 2022.

Sebastian Vettel was Red Bull's first world champion
Sebastian Vettel has organised initiatives at various race weekends since his retirement

Sebastian Vettel makes shock return after F1 exit

Since leaving the sport, Vettel has made various appearances at races including the Brazilian and Emilia Romagna GPs to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s passing.

The 37-year-old remains involved in projects that champion social and environmental causes, with the latter materialising into a surprise career change, as he prepares to return to school.

Vettel will swap the racetrack for an agricultural course, as he revealed the next stage of his career during an appearance at an awards ceremony in Braunschweig, Germany.

"I'm doing a little training in the field of agriculture," he said.

Sebastian Vettel has revealed a switch to an agricultural course

The champion confirmed it was not a full-time course and would take a while, and if he graduates he will ‘not quite’ be a farmer.

"But it is practically a compressed form of it and if I pass, I would be able to run my own business," Vettel added.

"I find it extremely exciting when it comes to the future of agriculture and what potential it has with regard to the climate and its changes and challenges."

