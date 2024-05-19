Vettel makes F1 RETURN in emotional moment

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel made his return to the Formula 1 paddock at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix this weekend.

Vettel has been out of the sport since 2022, when he decided to retire following two seasons of lower-midfield running with the Aston Martin team.

Prior to those two years, Vettel's phenomenal career yielded him 53 grand prix victories split between his time with Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Ferrari, and four consecutive championships won in an era of supreme dominance with Red Bull between 2010-2013.

Still only 36, Vettel has been touted to make a stunning return to the F1 grid, with a plethora of seats available from the beginning of the 2025 season.

Sebastian Vettel won four world titles at Red Bull

Ayrton Senna lost his life at the 1994 San Marino GP

Vettel's emotional Senna tribute

Indeed, Vettel is three years younger than seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is set to race well into his 40s having signed a long-term deal with Ferrari, and a whole six years younger than the ageless Fernando Alonso.

Another legend of the sport, the late, great Ayrton Senna, was only able to race in the sport until the age of 34, after a tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino GP cut his legendary career short.

That accident occurred 30 years ago this month, with F1 returning to the Imola track this weekend for the latest instalment of the Emilia-Romagna GP.

Ahead of the weekend, Vettel organised and hosted a run around the track to celebrate Senna's life, featuring F1 drivers past and present, team members, and various paddock personnel.

Drivers were allowed to participate in whatever way they wanted, with Hamilton riding his synonymous electric scooter, and Valtteri Bottas his beloved road bike.

At the special event, Vettel reminded all participants of the importance of Senna's life, and the legacy that the great Brazilian left behind.

"So, 30 years ago, the 1st May, Ayrton Senna - who I'm very sure all of you have heard of - lost his life crashing in Tamburello," Vettel began in a speech that appeared on F1's Instagram page.

"There was no chicane in this place, it was just a left-hander that was taken flat-out. After the safety car, he lost control or his car broke, still not 100% sure to this day.

"Anyway, he hit the wall, he lost his life, I think he's an incredible driver, he stands for so much with the results and achievements that he had. But on top of that, apart from the incredible level of skill and the races he pulled off, he stands for so much more.

"He had compassion, he stood up for his country, he was a leading figure, a voice trying to fight the lack of education, trying to fight poverty, a guy that, basically like all of us, has the gift, skill, determination, will to win, but realised that there's more to life than just sitting in the car and driving faster than everybody else.

"The idea with the run is really to remember his legacy, but also Roland Ratzenberger who died the day before on the Saturday, making the Imola Grand Prix in 1994 a very dark moment in time.

"But his and their deaths and their accidents paved the way to make cars safer for us. So still benefits that we have today for them risking their lives and losing their lives."

