Norris bank balance takes HUGE hit after Miami victory

Lando Norris is continuing to revel in his triumph at the Miami Grand Prix, but the McLaren star has admitted his historic win has come at a cost.

The 24-year-old pulled off one of the biggest Formula 1 shocks in recent memory at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, claiming his maiden victory in the sport on his 110th attempt as he raced clear of championship leader Max Verstappen to take the chequered flag.

In doing so, the Brit also delivered McLaren's first race victory since Daniel Ricciardo collected maximum points back in 2021 at the Italian GP.

Norris was a popular winner on the day, with his success well-received across the paddock, and he is now targeting another appearance on top of the podium in Imola this weekend.

Lando Norris secured McLaren's first win since 2021

Max Verstappen failed to finish first in Miami for the first time

McLaren rules hurt Norris

Should he manage to get his hands on a second consecutive winners' trophy, however, Norris has revealed that he won't be allowed to hang on to it.

Speaking on BBC Radio 1, he revealed he was forced to dip into his own pockets to purchase a replica of his Miami silverware, with the team keeping hold of the original.

He said: “You know what the worst thing is? Team McLaren have always, always, always received every trophy. They always get the original.

"I don't even get this one. I have to buy a replica, and I'm not even going to tell you how much it cost me."

Norris continued to deny the cost of the trophy, until host Greg James guessed £50,000, to which the F1 star replied: "I didn't say yes..."

James later revealed that Norris had told him it cost £55,000, meaning a costly day for the Brit as he navigated his first of surely many victories in the sport.

