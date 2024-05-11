Norris reveals SPECIAL tribute to first F1 victory

Lando Norris has revealed a unique tribute to his first Formula 1 win following an unforgettable Miami Grand Prix.

The British driver finally claimed his first career win, finishing ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen.

Verstappen made an uncharacteristic error during the race by hitting a bollard into the Turn 14/15 chicane.

The resulting debris on the track produced a VSC, with a marshal jumping onto the track to remove it.

Lando Norris celebrates his first race win with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen finished second in Miami

Norris celebrates maiden win

Verstappen pitted after the VSC for new tyres, however, an incident between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen a few laps later brought out a full safety car.

McLaren capitalised on the safety car by bringing Norris in for his stop, coming out in time to take the lead from Verstappen.

The McLaren driver held off Verstappen from the safety car restart until the end of the race to achieve a maiden victory.

Lewis Hamilton was the first to congratulate his compatriot, slowing down during the cool down lap to applaud Norris.

Hamilton congratulating Norris during the cool-down lap pic.twitter.com/7nNCA65oPw — F1 News (@octagram_f1) May 5, 2024

"I don't know what I'm feeling! I'm just happy, proud. It feels like it's been a long time coming," Norris said to Sky Sports after the race.

"It's incredible. That's the best thing of all, the people you have respect for and the people you race against, when Fernando comes up to you and Lewis comes up to you, those are people I've looked up to since I was I kid.”

"The fact I'm racing against them and… they are probably not deep down happy for me, but they are happy for me and I respect that a lot and I'm thankful for that."

Following his win, Norris has unveiled a new range of clothing as a tribute to his first victory.

Norris revealed his new collection ‘We did it’ range via Instagram, a new collection of merchandise for fans to celebrate his win.

These included t-shirts and sweatshirts with the phrase printed on, alongside images of Norris with his trophy.

One t-shirt also depicted the phrase, 'Lando no wins', with the no crossed out, a reference to online comments about his failure to win.

