close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Lewis Hamilton has provided a wholesome reaction to Lando Norris’ first race win at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris has joined the likes of Hamilton, Jenson Button, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, to become the latest British winner in F1.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Miami Grand Prix results: Norris STUNS Verstappen for historic victory

The McLaren driver capitalised on a safety car during the Miami Grand Prix, pitting for new tyres and coming out ahead of Max Verstappen to take the lead.

Norris managed to maintain first position and kept the world champion behind him until the chequered flag to claim his first race win.

Lando Norris celebrates his first race victory with team principal Andrea Stella
Lando Norris held off Max Verstappen to achieve his first race victory

Hamilton congratulates Norris on maiden victory

Norris’ first win has been a long time coming, after he was denied a victory at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix due to a late sudden downpour that wrecked his race.

McLaren also brought significant upgrades to Norris’ car for Miami, with changes to the floor, sidepods and front wing.

Drivers up and down the grid have congratulated Norris on his first race win including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was among the first to congratulate his compatriot after giving him a sporting congratulations from his car.

“I honestly, I feel so, really happy for Lando. I just told him he needs to stay tonight! He needs to try and change his flight. He’s got to! He’s just won a race!” he said to Sky Sports.

“Such a special moment to win your first Grand Prix. Obviously I started at McLaren so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

READ MORE: Verstappen MISTAKE triggers Miami safety car drama

Lewis Hamilton gave a wholesome response to Norris' first win

Additionally, Norris’ former teammate and friend Carlos Sainz also praised his performance.

"He deserves it for such a long time to win a race. He's a driver that will win many races in F1.

"He's been driving at an exceptional level. Today he was on the lucky side but luck comes to people who deserve it and today he definitely deserves it."

Sainz's father Carlos Sainz snr also also delivered praise on Instagram, saying: Hard work always pays off! So happy for you. Well deserved first win! Congrats Lando!

READ MORE: One Newey suitor RULED OUT as chase intensifies for F1 guru

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix Andrea Stella
McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit
F1 News

McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

  • 2 hours ago
'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes
Miami Grand Prix

'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

  • 24 minutes ago
Miami Grand Prix

Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News

McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

  • 2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

'Britain has a new hero' - GPFans Miami GP Hot Takes

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

FIA confirm dramatic LATE penalty for F1 star as Red Bull cash in

  • 3 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Miami Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied

  • Today 07:42
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x