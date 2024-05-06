Wholesome Hamilton leads top reactions to maiden Norris win

Lewis Hamilton has provided a wholesome reaction to Lando Norris’ first race win at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris has joined the likes of Hamilton, Jenson Button, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill, to become the latest British winner in F1.

The McLaren driver capitalised on a safety car during the Miami Grand Prix, pitting for new tyres and coming out ahead of Max Verstappen to take the lead.

Norris managed to maintain first position and kept the world champion behind him until the chequered flag to claim his first race win.

Lando Norris celebrates his first race victory with team principal Andrea Stella

Lando Norris held off Max Verstappen to achieve his first race victory

Hamilton congratulates Norris on maiden victory

Norris’ first win has been a long time coming, after he was denied a victory at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix due to a late sudden downpour that wrecked his race.

McLaren also brought significant upgrades to Norris’ car for Miami, with changes to the floor, sidepods and front wing.

Drivers up and down the grid have congratulated Norris on his first race win including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who was among the first to congratulate his compatriot after giving him a sporting congratulations from his car.

“I honestly, I feel so, really happy for Lando. I just told him he needs to stay tonight! He needs to try and change his flight. He’s got to! He’s just won a race!” he said to Sky Sports.

“Such a special moment to win your first Grand Prix. Obviously I started at McLaren so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

Lewis Hamilton gave a wholesome response to Norris' first win

Additionally, Norris’ former teammate and friend Carlos Sainz also praised his performance.

"He deserves it for such a long time to win a race. He's a driver that will win many races in F1.

"He's been driving at an exceptional level. Today he was on the lucky side but luck comes to people who deserve it and today he definitely deserves it."

Sainz's father Carlos Sainz snr also also delivered praise on Instagram, saying: Hard work always pays off! So happy for you. Well deserved first win! Congrats Lando!

Carlos Sainz Senior congratulating Lando 😭 pic.twitter.com/iAiWYqRkQ0 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 5, 2024

