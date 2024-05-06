McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

McLaren have released a statement following a garage visit from Donald Trump at the Miami Grand Prix that caused uproar on social media.

The Miami GP was won by McLaren driver Lando Norris after a phenomenal drive handed him his maiden victory in Formula 1 ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

He did receive some fortune, with then-race leader Max Verstappen hitting a bollard and causing a virtual safety car period, with Red Bull deciding to pit the Dutchman almost as soon as the VSC had ended.

However, when a full safety car was deployed after an incident between Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen, McLaren pit Norris so he came out ahead of Verstappen.

Norris managed to hold off Verstappen following the safety car restart and finished +7.612 seconds ahead of the three-time world champion.

Lando Norris celebrates his first race win

McLaren respond to Trump visit

Before the race, former US president Trump was seen in the McLaren garage, and was given a tour by CEO Zak Brown.

He also met with F1 boss Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, as well as congratulating Norris on his win after the race.

President Trump walking down F1 Pit Lane post @LandoNorris win!! pic.twitter.com/uzkaCjyEIf — Margo Martin (@margommartin) May 5, 2024

After his visit, McLaren released a statement:

“McLaren is a non-political organisation however we recognise and respect the office of President of the United States so when the request was made to visit our garage on race day we accepted alongside the president of the FIA and the CEO’s of Liberty Media and Formula 1.

“We were honoured that McLaren Racing was chosen as the representative of F1 which gave us the opportunity to showcase the world class engineering that we bring to motorsport."

