Sky F1 presenter escapes injury after near miss with Hamilton’s car

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle was nearly in harm’s way when Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes backfired whilst revving on the grid.

The Brackley team were performing standard pre-race checks when the incident occurred during Brundle’s customary grid walk slot.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals SHOCK Red Bull exit secret about close pal Newey

This popular pre-race segment sees the presenter hold impromptu interviews with anyone he can find on the grid minutes before lights out, from F1 drivers to pop stars.

Hamilton’s Silver Arrow was stationed in P8 following a difficult qualifying session for the team, with team-mate George Russell only one spot ahead.

The seven-time world champion went on to finish in sixth position thanks to a strong stint on the medium tyres, whilst Russell could only manage P8.

Brundle was inspecting the rear of Lewis Hamilton's car

Brundle is known for his improvised grid interviews

"It nearly took me away!" - Close call for Brundle

Whilst carrying out his typical pre-race duties, Brundle had a scare on his Miami grid walk.

He was showing viewers the position of the rear lights, which flash when drivers harvest energy or for visibility in the rain, when Hamilton’s car backfired and caused the ex-F1 driver to jump out of the way.

A backfire occurs when a combustion produced by an internal combustion engine happens in the exhaust system instead of in the combustion chamber.

READ MORE: McLaren release Donald Trump statement after SHOCK Miami GP visit

Brundle is a fan favourite amongst the Sky F1 team

“It just backfired and nearly took me away!” Brundle said, having scampered out of harm’s way.

He added: “Luckily it hit me on the knee and not anywhere else!”

Brundle was clearly physically okay - albeit a little shaken up - after the incident, continuing his grid walk with a nervous laugh and sharing a knowing smile with Mercedes engineers.

READ MORE: Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 race winner

Related