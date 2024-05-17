Newey and Hamilton set to TEAM UP at Ferrari for 2025
Sources have revealed that Adrian Newey has signed a contract with Ferrari, joining Lewis Hamilton at the team for 2025.
Red Bull recently announced that Newey would be leaving after nearly two decades with the team.
READ MORE: FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star
Despite being contracted until the end of 2025, the engineer negotiated an early release that will allow him to leave the team at the beginning of next year.
Newey is also free to join a rival F1 team if he wishes, and reports during Friday confirmed that Newey will be teaming up with compatriot Hamilton in Maranello.
Will Newey join Ferrari?
Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, with the British champion previously expressing his desire to see Newey join the team.
Reports on Friday confirmed that Hamilton seems to have got his wish.
READ MORE: F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as HUGE Verstappen errors hand initiative to rivals
Initially, Mail Sport reported that Newey has already signed a contract with Ferrari and now that news has been confirmed by sources around the paddock.
Another senior figure in the sport suggested that if the ink wasn’t already dry that it soon would be.
Newey to Ferrari is all but done and that can only be good news for the Tifosi.
READ MORE: F1 Practice Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
