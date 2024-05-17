F1 Results Today: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice times as HUGE Verstappen errors hand initiative to rivals
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came out on top in a battle of the upgrades between Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari during Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix practice, with Max Verstappen making a series of uncharacteristic errors.
Mercedes' George Russell managed an impressive second, while Leclerc's team-mate Carlos Sainz rounded out the top three in an incident-hit first practice session.
READ MORE: F1 star causes Imola red flag after BIZARRE failure
Verstappen seemed uncomfortable at Acque Minerali (Turns 11/12) throughout the session, dramatically running off into the gravel twice at the end of the session.
A red flag came out after just 20 minutes, with the Williams of Alexander Albon experiencing a bizarre fault with the car shutting down, sending the Thai driver onto the grass and halting the session.
Oliver Bearman also made his FP1 debut with Haas, his first F1 appearance since his impressive outing with Ferrari at the Saudi Arabia GP.
F1 FP1 Results: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 2024
Here are the timesheets from Friday in Imola.
1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 1:16.990sec
2. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.104sec
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.130sec
4. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.243sec
5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.250sec
6. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.398sec
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.418sec
8. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.612sec
9. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.817sec
10. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.877sec
11. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.915sec
12. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.082sec
13. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +1.152sec
14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.622sec
15. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +1.677sec
16. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.837sec
17. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.139sec
18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +2.911sec
19. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +3.060sec
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +4.069sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen continues to dominate the 2024 championship, after winning three back-to-back world titles with Red Bull
READ MORE: F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola
