FIA announce PUNISHMENT for Red Bull F1 star

One of Red Bull's Formula 1 drivers has been handed punishment by race stewards following practice for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

An incident-hit FP1 saw both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez beaten by multiple drivers, with Verstappen even suffering some uncharacteristic mistakes that hampered the world champion's progress.

While Ferrari looked dominant, Red Bull struggled for any consistency as they look to bounce back from the Miami GP, where they were comprehensively beaten by McLaren.

Now, one of their drivers faces a hefty fine following an incident that occurred during the first practice session on Friday.

Under-pressure Sergio Perez's weekend also got off to a rough start, when he was caught speeding in the pit lane during FP1.

The Mexican faces a €1000 fine for exceeding the speed limit, which is set at 80km/h.

In an official statement from the FIA, F1's governing body issued Perez with the fine, in a strong warning for all drivers to respect the speed limit during the course of the Emilia-Romagna GP weekend: "Car 11 exceeded the pit lane speed limit which is set at 80 km/h for this event by 8.9 km/h," they revealed.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.

"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."

