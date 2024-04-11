Perez insists Red Bull COUNTDOWN is on over his F1 future

Red Bull star Sergio Perez has quashed rumours that Carlos Sainz could take his seat at the world champions, amid speculation surrounding the Mexican's future in Formula 1.

Perez has claimed six grand prix victories across his career, but none since last April, despite having driven one of the most dominant cars the sport has ever seen.

Heading into the 2024 season, it was looking very unlikely that Perez, whose contract with the team runs out after this year, would stay on at Red Bull further than the end of this season.

However, the 34-year-old has helped Red Bull claim three one-two finishes in the opening four races of the season, producing some solid drives to consistently put his RB20 car behind his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen.

Sergio Perez has started the 2024 season in fine form

Sergio Perez has been consistently beaten by Max Verstappen

Perez gives Red Bull future timeline

Indeed, Perez has finished behind Verstappen in all three seasons that the pair have spent together at the Milton Keynes-based outfit, including achieving less than half of the points of the Dutchman in 2023.

Ferrari's Sainz, meanwhile, is the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a main race in the sport since the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix, but will be displaced at the end of this season by the incoming Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello squad.

Now, Perez has provided an update on his future, and when he's likely to find out whether he's going to get a contract extension or not.

Asked if he was worried about his future, Perez told Sky Sports: “No, I am pretty relaxed about it. I’m really pleased with what I’ve done in the sport so far and I believe it will be a matter of time.”

Addressing rumours that Sainz could be in the mix to replace him, Perez added: “Obviously the driver market is moving and the next three weeks (there is) going to be a lot of movement for sure.

“So I expect in a month to know what I’m going to be doing next year.”

