F1 Results Today: Hamilton endures MORE misery after Ricciardo crash causes chaos
Max Verstappen got back to winning ways at the Japanese Grand Prix to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.
Following a DNF last time out in Australia, Verstappen banished any fears of a Red Bull implosion by leading his RB20 to victory ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.
It means that the world champions have now completed three one-two finishes in the first four races of the season, maintaining their dominance over the rest of the field.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, though, struggled in his W15 car, and finished down in ninth behind team-mate George Russell yet again, despite starting the weekend positively with he called the 'best session' that he had had in his new car.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz rounded off the podium to maintain his brilliant start to the campaign, while his team-mate Charles Leclerc produced a stunning drive to come from eighth up to fourth.
Lando Norris came home in fifth, while Fernando Alonso rounded out the top six with a solid drive in his Aston Martin.
The race had started in dramatic fashion, with an early red flag following a huge crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon, which left both drivers out of the race - continuing their poor starts to the 2024 season.
A 30-minute delay ensued following a huge repair job needed on the tyre barrier, but the restart saw Verstappen steam away from Perez, and the Dutchman never looked back.
Japanese Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification from Suzuka was as follows:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +12.535s
3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +20.866s
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +26.522s
5. Lando Norris (McLaren) +29.700s
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +44.272s
7. George Russell (Mercedes) +45.951s
8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +47.525s
9. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +48.626s
10. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB) +1 LAP
11. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas) +1 LAP
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1 LAP
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1 LAP
14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber) +1 LAP
15. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) +1 LAP
16. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +1 LAP
17. Logan Sargeant (Williams) +1 LAP
18. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber) DNF
19. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB) DNF
20. Alex Albon (Williams) DNF
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen (Red Bull) - 1:33.706s
