F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Imola
Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Imola.
After heavy floods forced the cancellation of the race last year, the iconic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit is back this season, hosting the Emilia-Romagna GP and marking the first European race on the calendar.
The season so far has thrown a few surprises, with two non-Red Bull drivers taking the top step on the podium.
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz started the year strong with a victory in Australia - just two weeks after undergoing surgery in Saudi Arabia, while McLaren's Lando Norris stunned everyone by clinching his maiden race win in the sixth round in Miami.
All eyes are now on Imola. Will the upgrades the teams have brought to Italy be enough to close the gap on the dominant Red Bull squad and potentially see another surprise winner, or will Verstappen reclaim his hold on the top step?
Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weather forecast
One significant factor that could influence the on-track battle is the weather. Here's a breakdown of the latest forecast for the three days of the race weekend:
Friday, May 17: FP1 & FP2
Friday looks to be a pleasant affair with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze. Temperatures are expected to reach a comfortable 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 degrees Fahrenheit) during the day, dropping to a cool 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at night.
The chance of rain remains low throughout Friday, sitting at just 8% during FP1 and completely disappearing by FP2. Humidity levels are predicted to climb above 56%.
Saturday, May 18: FP3 & Qualifying
Saturday follows a similar pattern, with sunshine and light winds gracing the circuit. Temperatures will climb slightly higher, peaking at 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit) and dipping down to 11 degrees Celsius (51.8 degrees Fahrenheit) overnight.
While the final practice session (FP3) boasts a reassuring 0% chance of rain, qualifying might see a sprinkle of uncertainty with a 5% chance of precipitation.
Sunday, May 19: Race
Sunday's race day presents a similar outlook, with sunny intervals and light winds. Though the high remains at 24 degrees Celsius (75.2 degrees Fahrenheit), the low dips back slightly to 12 degrees Celsius (53.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
A slight chance of rain also emerges, with a 13% possibility of precipitation during the race, with light winds blowing from the east north east.
