Australian Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
The final classification for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix is in after a dramatic day of action up and down the Formula 1 field.
Carlos Sainz stormed to victory - despite a post-race FIA inspection - after Max Verstappen's DNF left he and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc fighting it out for the win.
The two McLarens followed the two Ferraris, with Oscar Piastri narrowly missing out on a home race podium, while Sergio Perez rounded out the top five.
It took a few hours, but a post-race investigation found Fernando Alonso guilty of ‘potentially dangerous’ driving, and he has been handed a 20-second time penalty and three penalty points for his troubles.
The added time sees him demoted from sixth to eighth place, below team-mate Lance Stroll and Visa Cash App RB’s Yuki Tsunoda.
Pierre Gasly also had a five-second time penalty added to his finish for crossing the line at the pit lane exit, but it didn't move him out of 13th.
Australian Grand Prix 2024 results
The final classification was as follows:
1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 1:20:26.283
2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.366s
3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +5.904s
4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +35.770s
5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +56.309s
6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1:33.222s
7. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +1:35.601s
8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1:40.992s [with 20-second penalty]
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:44.553s
10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1 Lap
11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 Lap
12. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +1 Lap
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1 Lap [including five-second penalty]
14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap
15. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap
16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 Lap
Not Classified
17. George Russell (Mercedes) - DNF
18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): DNF
19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): DNF
Alonso's 20-second penalty for being deemed to have caused Russell to lose control and crash on the penultimate lap has been included in the above results.
Fastest Lap
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:19.813s on lap 56
