F1 star to be protected from Australian GP media

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has said how he intends to protect one of his young drivers from the media furore during the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Oscar Piastri is expected to face a flurry of fanaticism, as the 22-year-old heads to Melbourne as a home-city driver.

The McLaren star drove his first race as a Formula 1 driver at the Albert Park circuit last season, and claimed his first points in the sport, brilliantly finishing eighth in what was a struggling McLaren outfit at the time.

Now, the Australian heads back knowing that a spot on the podium is a realistic target, and in a sophomore season where the 22-year-old is growing in confidence all the time.

Oscar Piastri is one of two Australian drivers in F1

McLaren have an enviable driver lineup

Piastri to be protected in Australia

Piastri's rookie season was one of the best rookie seasons in recent history, with the Australian becoming the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to claim more than one podium in their first season in the sport.

The 22-year-old was also one of only two non-Red Bull drivers during the season to claim a race win of any kind, when he beat Max Verstappen to sprint race victory at the Qatar GP.

Now, Stella has spoken about the potential for Piastri to be mobbed by his adoring fans and media during the weekend in Melbourne, and how the team will try to limit his activities.

“In general, this year, we are paying more attention on the driver schedule over a race weekend," Stella said in quotes reported by Motorsport.com.

“We want to make sure that drivers have the time to focus on performance, focus on having downtime, relax, and so on. So, we are using effectively the same approach.

“But if anything, even more carefully for Melbourne – there's many requests. But some we will accept; some we'll have to protect delivering the performance and we will not accept.”

