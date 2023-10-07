Piastri reveals Sprint race assist that helped him fend off Verstappen

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 7 October 2023

One might sympathise with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, as his first Formula 1 victory was somewhat overshadowed by Max Verstappen securing his third consecutive world title.

However, the Australian believes safety cars were essential in helping him fend off the reigning world champion.

Piastri started on pole after going fastest in the earlier Sprint Shootout, but he was overtaken by George Russell's Mercedes, running on soft tyres, on lap three after a safety car restart.

However, as the race progressed, it became clear that the more durable medium compound tyres were the better choice for the 19-lap race. On lap 10, Piastri passed Russell to regain the lead, with only Verstappen, also on mediums, posing a late-stage threat.

Piastri believes safety car interruptions were key to him maintaining his lead over Verstappen. The Dutchman had a difficult first lap, losing positions, but he staged a comeback to finish second after Sergio Perez's crash had already handed him the world title.

Piastri pleased after 'very stressful' Sprint

“Very happy," Piastri told Nico Rosberg of Sky Sports F1. "A very stressful race. When I saw all the soft guys come through at the start, I thought we were in a bit of trouble and their tyres fell off pretty quickly.

"That was good. Safety cars were my friend today. Definitely once Max got behind me. The pace was reasonable and I think in a race where you had to manage a lot, the tyres, cars on other compounds, I think we did a really good job. Very happy.

Piastri heads into Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix looking to improve on his P6 in qualifying

"Anything you can try and learn for tomorrow is going to be important as well. I thought once he got through into second, I was going to be in a bit of trouble. The pace was good, managed the tyres well and first Sprint win sounds pretty cool."

Piastri will start Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix in sixth after having his podium-pace qualifying lap deleted for exceeding track limits on Friday.

