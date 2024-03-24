Kravitz attacked with CAKE in Ferrari celebrations

Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz took part in a 'Formula 1 tradition' at the Australian Grand Prix, as he was plastered in cake by colleague David Croft.

Kravitz's Notebook programme following F1 sessions has become a much-loved part of Sky's coverage, with the broadcasting legend often engaging in unusual antics.

This time around, the Brit ended up hosting the majority of his show with sticky cake all over his face, following birthday celebrations.

Kravitz turned 50 the day before the Australian Grand Prix weekend got underway, and his colleagues met him during the post-race Notebook show to celebrate with the presenter.

Croft and Martin Brundle sung happy birthday live on air to Kravitz, while Ferrari engineer Diego Ioverno presented him with a cake from the Australian GP-winning team.

Ted Kravitz is a much-loved member of the Sky Sports team

Ted Kravitz decided to have his head buried in cake

Kravitz's eventful notebook

In a self-sabotaging sequence of events, Kravitz let his colleagues know that it was an 'F1 tradition' to have your face buried in a cake on your birthday, and Croft didn't let the opportunity pass.

Despite Brundle and Ioverno's protests, Kravitz smudged his face into the cake, revealing to the camera a big chocolatey mess all over his face.

While Kravitz was able to wipe his face before continuing on with his show like nothing had happened, the sticky nature of the cake surely wouldn't have been comfortable for the newly-turned 50-year-old, who certainly couldn't be accused of acting his age.

Ioverno offered to give Kravitz a big kiss after the event, while Croft offered to 'lick it off', both of which were thankfully declined by Kravitz.

