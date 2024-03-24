F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix times – Ferrari DOMINATE amid Verstappen and Hamilton drama

Carlos Sainz ended Max Verstappen’s streak of nine consecutive victories with a storming drive at the Australian Grand Prix ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in second and Lando Norris in third.

Verstappen was denied the opportunity to match his own victory record after he was forced to retire from the race on lap three with a rear right brake fire.

A matter of laps later and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton pulled into an escape road after an apparent engine failure for his Mercedes W15.

It left Sainz in the lead of the race, and he commanded it in style – pulling a comfortable gap and coasting to the finish in what was his first race since appendicitis surgery.

On the last lap George Russell suffered a significant crash in pursuit of Fernando Alonso at turn six, tipping his car onto its side.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was unable to fill the void left by his team-mate's retirement, finishing a lonely fifth.

Yuki Tsunoda helped Visa Cash App RB score their first points of the year with a fine drive to eighth, while Haas picked up a crucial three-point haul.

Australian Grand Prix 2024 results

The final classification from Melbourne was as follows:

1. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +2.366s

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): +5.904s

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +35.770s

5. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +56.309s

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1:20.992s

7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1:33.222s

8. Yuki Tsunoda (VCARB): +1:35.601s

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1:44.553s

10. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1 Lap

11. Alex Albon (Williams): +1 Lap

12. Daniel Ricciardo (VCARB): +1 Lap

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1 Lap

14. Valtteri Bottas (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap

15. Zhou Guanyu (Kick Sauber): +1 Lap

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +1 Lap

17. George Russell (Mercedes) - DNF

18. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): DNF

19. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): DNF

Fastest Lap

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - TBC

