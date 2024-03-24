Hamilton OUT of F1 Australian Grand Prix to cap off horror weekend

Lewis Hamilton's miserable Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday after the Mercedes star was forced to retire in the early stages.

The seven-time world champion had already been on the backfoot after qualifying only in 11th, but Sunday didn't bring any improvements to his fortunes - as he was forced to park his Mercedes.

Hamilton was running well out of contention of a decent points finish, struggling outside the top 10 behind Aston Martin's Lance Stroll after the first round of pit-stops.

The Brit's engine shut down on lap 17, jut a couple of laps after Hamilton had been seen struggling to get close to the Red Bull of Sergio Perez, a car that the 39-year-old said was 'very fast'.

Lewis Hamilton was ruled out of the Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton had struggled most of the weekend

Hamilton ruled out with engine failure

The incident involving the seven-time world champion caused a virtual safety car, with his Mercedes not being able to be parked in a safe space.

Hamilton's exit came moments after world champion Max Verstappen had already been forced to retire on just lap three of the race.

Mercedes' weekend was not much better on the other side of the garage, with George Russell also crashing out at the very end of the race while running in seventh place.

