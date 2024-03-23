Hamilton admits Mercedes anguish after damning Melbourne display

Lewis Hamilton has been discussing his frustrations with the Mercedes W15 after another disastrous day at the Australian Grand Prix.

Not many expected to see the seven-time champion eliminated in Q2 on Saturday, especially after it seemed the Silver Arrows had made significant progress in FP3.

But Hamilton will now start Sunday’s race from 11th place – his worst grid position at Melbourne since 2010.

He struggled to get a neat lap together, becoming a cropper of strengthening winds and an unstable platform beneath him.

The Albert Park circuit is far from easy to overtake at, meaning that the Brit has a tall order if he wants to salvage a good result from the weekend during the grand prix.

Lewis Hamilton has struggled with the W15

Lewis Hamilton could only qualify 11th in Australia

Hamilton: It really messes with your mind

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, Hamilton pointed out how he has struggled to find confidence within this year’s car.

“It felt great in P3. It was strange because we were right there with these guys and we didn’t really understand why,” he said.

“But then go into qualifying, it’s just another inconsistency within the car, it really messes with the mind.

“I think our car is on a bit of a knife edge. In the afternoon here the wind picks up, the same as P2. P1 was a bit better and then when the wind picks up, the car becomes a lot more unstable.”

It’s something of a surprise that it has taken this long for Mercedes to find a solution to their problems – and it seems like they’re the furthest they have ever been from solving them.

Although they won the 2021 constructors’ championship, it’s starting to feel like a lifetime ago that they were competing for titles at the front of the F1 grid.

