Australian Grand Prix: A detailed look at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne

With the race approaching, it's time for a detailed look at Melbourne's Albert Park circuit, home to the Australian Grand Prix since 1996.

The Albert Park Circuit is a legendary Australian venue steeped in F1 history. Since 1996, it has been the stage for wheel-to-wheel racing excitement at the Australian GP and will continue to thrill fans until at least 2035.

The high-speed parkland circuit provided a dramatic backdrop for many memorable F1 duels. Notably, it's the launchpad where world champions like Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen, and Fernando Alonso made their F1 debuts.

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian GP returned to the calendar in 2022, and with it came a modified Albert Park circuit layout.

Now, let's delve into the details of the Albert Park Circuit and explore the changes implemented for the 2022 season onward.

A closer look at the Albert Park Circuit

Albert Park is a 5.278-kilometre-long street circuit located around Albert Park Lake in Melbourne, Australia. It runs clockwise and consists of 14 turns.

The start/finish line is located on the 0.8km straight between Turn 14 and Turn 1. Turn 1 was widened by 2.5m in 2022 to provide multiple racing lines, and it is a right-hander that leads into the fast, sweeping left-hander of Turn 2.

Current Albert Park Circuit layout. Credit: F1

After Turn 2, drivers need to brake hard for the slow right-hander of Turn 3, which was widened by 4m and given a camber adjustment. They then take a quick right flick to set up for the tricky left-hander of Turn 4.

Turn 5 is a flat-out right-hander, followed by the right-hander of Turn 6, which was also widened by 7.5m to increase speed from around 149 km/h to 219 km/h. Drivers can go flat out through Turn 7 before taking another right-hander at Turn 8.

The biggest change made to the circuit was the removal of the chicane at Turns 9 and 10, located right after Turn 8. It has been replaced by the longest flat-out section which makes for a run of 1.3km that culminates in a high-speed left-hander followed by a right-hander, now designated Turns 9 and 10 (formerly 11 and 12).

Changes made to the old Albert Park Circuit layout. Credit: FIA

Turn 10 is a right-hand flick that leads into the technical section of the circuit. The once-tight entry of Turn 11 has been straightened and widened by 3.5m, making it a more challenging right-hander.

Another right-hander at Turn 12 and a sharp left follow at Turn 13, before the final right-hand bend hurls the drivers onto the pit straight.

The changes made to the circuit in 2022 were designed to improve overtaking opportunities. Longer straights, more racing lines, and a fourth DRS zone were added to Lakeside Drive, making Albert Park the circuit with the most DRS zones. These changes were successful, as the past two races saw a number of overtaking manoeuvres.

Albert Park Circuit - key facts

Circuit length: 5.278km

Number of laps: 58

Race distance: 306.124 km

Lap record: 1:20.235 - Sergio Perez (2023)



Kings of the Albert Park Circuit

The Albert Park Circuit has witnessed some incredible racing over the years, and a number of drivers have stood out as masters of this unique track. Here are the top drivers with the most wins:

Michael Schumacher: 4 wins (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004)

Sebastian Vettel: 3 wins (2011, 2017, 2018)

Jenson Button: 3 wins (2009, 2010, 2012)

Lewis Hamilton: 2 wins (2008, 2015)

Kimi Raikkonen: 2 wins (2007, 2013)



Nico Rosberg and David Coulthard also won twice on the iconic Albert Park Circuit.

