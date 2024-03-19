Pat McAfee slams 'BORING' F1 in Verstappen jab

Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 dominance hasn’t made for the most thrilling entertainment in the sport’s history – one thing which a current ESPN host has pointed out.

Having taken victory in 19 of the last 20 grands prix, Verstappen is on course to beat his own record for consecutive wins, less than a year after beating Sebastian Vettel's long-standing mark.

Red Bull show no signs of slowing down with their all-new RB20 taking two 1-2 finishes to open the season.

Their rivals are a fair distance behind currently, with Ferrari and McLaren both developing at maximum capacity as they attempt to chase the Milton Keynes outfit down.

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 recently

Red Bull's RB20 is imperious

ESPN host discouraged by pattern

Former NFL punter and ESPN host Pat McAfee had little in the way of kind words to share about the dominance.

“19 of the last 20 races is Vanderstoppen,” he said, before a colleague noted that 'Vanderstoppen' sounded like a watch brand.

“He probably has one. So, the Vanderstoppen watch and the Vanderstoppen dominance has just become so boring to watch. He’ll win the pole and then the races are like time trials.”

When the European leg of the season begins, expect to see the upgrades of teams taking effect as they get innovative in pursuit of Red Bull.

McLaren led by example and showed that it is possible to make huge in-season gains last year, so don't be surprised to see something similar in 2024.

