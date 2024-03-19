close global

F1 Schedule: When is the next race and where it will be held?

Find out when and where the next F1 race will take place as Red Bull continues their dominance.

The 2024 F1 season is well underway, with Red Bull currently leading the pack after dominating the opening rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Max Verstappen sits comfortably atop the driver's championship standings, while Red Bull boasts a commanding lead in the constructors' championship with 87 points.

Ferrari trails behind with 49 points, followed by McLaren at a distant third with 28 points. Mercedes, still plagued by car woes, sit in fourth with 26 points. Can they close the gap in the next race, or will Red Bull extend their lead?

When is the next F1 race?

With the championship battle heating up, all eyes turn to Melbourne, Australia, for the third round of the record-breaking 24-race season.

The race takes place on Sunday, March 24, at 3pm local time. This means an early start for those tuning in internationally, with the race translating to 4am in the UK, 5am CET, and 12am ET, as well as 11pm CT and 9pm PT on Saturday, March 23.

What is the 2024 F1 schedule

Here's the full calendar for all 24 races this year:

Grand Prix Circuit Date
Bahrain GP Bahrain International Circuit Saturday, March 2
Saudi Arabian GP Jeddah Corniche Circuit Saturday, March 9
Australian GP Albert Park Sunday, March 24
Japanese GP Suzuka Circuit Sunday, April 7
Chinese GP Shanghai International Circuit Sunday, April 21
Miami GP Miami International Autodrome Sunday, May 5
Emilia Romagna GP Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Sunday, May 19
Monaco GP Circuit de Monaco Sunday, May 26
Canadian GP Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Sunday, June 9
Spanish GP Circuit de Catalunya Sunday, June 23
Austrian GP Red Bull Ring Sunday, June 30
British GP Silverstone Circuit Sunday, July 7
Hungarian GP Hungaroring Sunday, July 21
Belgian GP Spa-Francorchamps Sunday, July 28
Dutch GP Circuit Zandvoort Sunday, August 25
Italian GP Autodromo Nazionale Monza Sunday, September 1
Azerbaijan GP Baku City Circuit Sunday, September 15
Singapore GP Marina Bay Street Circuit Sunday, September 22
United States GP Circuit of the Americas Sunday, October 20
Mexican GP Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Sunday, October 27
Brazilian GP Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Interlagos Sunday, November 3
Las Vegas GP Las Vegas Street Circuit Saturday, November 23
Qatar GP Losail International Circuit Sunday, December 1
Abu Dhabi GP Yas Marina Circuit Sunday, December 8

