Verstappen makes DEFINITIVE announcement on Red Bull future

Max Verstappen has commented on his future at Red Bull amid rumours that he could leave the team.

Verstappen’s situation at the Milton Keynes-based squad has been put into question in recent weeks following the drama surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

The Dutchman’s father Jos Verstappen had a ‘falling out’ with the Red Bull chief in Bahrain after the latter was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation into allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

Horner’s position is still seemingly under threat as F1 heads to Australia, as well as 80-year-old legendary figure Helmut Marko, and Verstappen is believed to have a clause in his contract – that runs until 2028 – that allows him to leave Red Bull immediately if either of Horner or Marko depart.

Max Verstappen has won the two opening races in 2024

The Christian Horner saga still looms over Red Bull

Verstappen intends to stay at Red Bull

Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes to replace Lewis Hamilton, with Sky F1 pundit Johnny Herbert claiming that there is substance to this deal and it is close to being agreed.

But speaking with Sky Sports in Australia, Verstappen made it clear about his intentions to stay at Red Bull.

When questioned again over the ongoing situation surrounding the team, he said: “You know, I just focus on the job that I have to do. That’s of course the driving side of things and when I go home, I think about a lot of other things which don’t include Formula 1 and I have a lot of fun as well.

Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

“For me, these kind of things also, I know that I have a contract with the team until the end of 2028 and I’m very happy also with all the people that I’m working with. The car’s going, really well, you know, so we should be focusing on that and really enjoy what we are doing and I think that we do that.

“Of course, the previous weekends [there was] always a lot of talk, but I think we try to put that behind us as a team and just focus on what’s happening on track.”

