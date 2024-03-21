Verstappen Mercedes F1 move 'close to done deal'

A multiple-time Formula 1 race winner has suggested that the stunning rumours linking Max Verstappen to Mercedes are true, and that a deal is close to being completed.

Three-time world champion Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull has been called into question of late, with the ongoing saga surrounding Christian Horner causing much speculation.

Horner had a 'falling out' with Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen at the Bahrain Grand Prix, after an internal investigation into the team principal's conduct had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, Horner's place in the team is still seemingly under threat, as is that of 80-year-old stalwart Helmut Marko and, indeed, Verstappen, who is known to be loyal to Austrian advisor Marko.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently stoked rumours about the potential for Verstappen to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, suggesting that 'anybody would want' the 26-year-old, who is currently experiencing an extended period of dominance in the sport.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future is in doubt

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Verstappen Mercedes deal on the horizon?

Johnny Herbert raced in F1 between 1989-2000, and has more recently become a pundit on Sky Sports F1's race coverage.

He believes that there is real substance behind the rumours that Verstappen could be off to Mercedes, in what would be a move that matches the gravity of Hamilton's stunning Ferrari switch ahead of 2025.

"I hear it is pretty close to a done deal, brokered between Max and Mercedes," Herbert said in quotes reported by BetIdeas.

"Is it a power play by the Verstappen team? Possibly.

"I don’t think it is the best scenario for Max. Mercedes have struggled for the last three years and still haven’t got a good car. The whole shenanigans are ripping Red Bull apart, as Jos Verstappen has said.

"It is ripping the team apart to the extent they might well lose their biggest asset. And that is not Christian Horner. That is Max Verstappen.

"He is the one who is binding everything together to allow the team to achieve what they have done over the past couple of years."

