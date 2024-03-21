FIA announce huge F1 Saudi Arabian GP investigation result

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been given the verdict of an internal investigation into allegations of 'race interference'.

Accusations were revealed to BBC Sport earlier this month by an FIA whistleblower, surrounding the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

READ MORE: Susie Wolff announces 'criminal complaint' made against FIA

It was alleged that Ben Sulayem ordered race stewards to overturn a penalty given to Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso when he was on course for a podium at the race in Jeddah.

The Spaniard had been hit with a five-second penalty for an incorrect start procedure, but then was given another 10-second penalty after mechanics appeared to work on his car during the serving of the initial penalty.

It was that second penalty that the whistleblower had alleged that Ben Sulayem had tried to overturn, prompting anger at Mercedes, with George Russell coming home in fourth during that particular race.

READ MORE: F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been under fire of late

George Russell finished fourth at the Saudi Arabian GP

FIA investigation result revealed

Russell did finish less than 10 seconds behind Alonso, meaning he may have claimed what would turn out to be a third podium of the season if the Alonso penalty had stood, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that he recalled the 'weird' situation.

Now, Ben Sulayem has been cleared of any wrongdoing, after an investigation by the FIA ethics committee.

The committee were also looking at separate allegations made by the same whistleblower that Ben Sulayem had told officials at the Las Vegas GP to find a way of passing the new street circuit as unsafe to race on, allegations the FIA president denied.

"After reviewing the results of the inquiries, the Ethics Committee were unanimous in their determination that there was no evidence to substantiate allegations of interference of any kind involving the FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem," the FIA said in a statement.

“Allegations against the FIA president were unsubstantiated and strong evidence beyond any reasonable doubt was presented to support the determination of the FIA Ethics Committee.

“The president’s complete co-operation, transparency, and compliance throughout the process during this investigation was greatly appreciated.”

READ MORE: 'New Horner role' considered at Red Bull

Related