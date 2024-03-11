Alonso F1 future thrown further into doubt by close friend

Fernando Alonso's decision on the next stage of his Formula 1 career has been placed under more uncertainty by former boss Flavio Briatore.

The 42-year-old is currently competing in his 21st season in the sport, and has been rejuvenated by Aston Martin, with the Silverstone-based team providing the Spaniard with a car capable of challenging at the front once more.

Indeed, Alonso claimed eight podiums in 2023 in what he described as his 'best season ever', while 2024 has started off with a solid points finish in Bahrain and a top five spot at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ahead of the Bahrain GP, Alonso claimed that his future in the sport was not confirmed beyond the end of his current contract, which runs out at the end of 2024.

Fernando Alonso claimed eight podiums in 2023

Fernando Alonso has been linked with a Mercedes move

Alonso's 2025 future decision

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has sent the driver market into chaos ahead of 2025, with 14 drivers out of contract at the end of the season, and Hamilton's Mercedes now in need of a driver to partner George Russell.

Alonso has been linked with the vacant Mercedes seat, as well as the tantalising prospect of lining up alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Now, close confidant and his former boss at Renault when he claimed his two world championship titles in 2005 and 2006 Briatore, has suggested that there are multiple options for Alonso's future moving forward.

"We are looking for the best option for Fernando in 2025," he said in quotes reported by Mundo Deportivo.

