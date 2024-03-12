Wolff recalls 'WEIRD' scenario featuring under-fire FIA boss

Toto Wolff has recited a ‘weird’ situation involving the removal of a penalty after the conclusion of a Formula 1 grand prix.

The sport is currently engulfed with investigations and rumours, including one that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly interfered with an official race result.

READ MORE: Hamilton demands 'BIG changes' amid Mercedes frustration

The outspoken boss has also been accused of allegedly trying to prevent the Las Vegas Grand Prix from being passed as safe, before it held its first event last year.

Casting his mind back to the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, Mercedes boss Wolff remembers a situation where his driver George Russell had a podium taken away from him after a penalty reversal.

Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin had been handed a ten-second penalty after his team supposedly started work on his car too soon at a pit stop while serving a five-second penalty in the first place.

READ MORE: Marko casts HUGE Mercedes move verdict after Wolff offer

Toto Wolff remembers the Saudi GP incident

George Russell was denied a podium

Wolff recalls 'weird' scenario

That penalty was then reversed after the race, allowing Alonso to re-enter the top three and receive a third-place trophy, denying Russell the honours.

“I can remember the situation exactly,” Wolff told Sky Germany.

“It was a bit weird, because the penalty was withdrawn. That was clear to me. But the FIA will follow a procedure here. I'm convinced of that.

“I think we've all learnt that we have to be transparent. And that's why I think that will happen.”

Fernando Alonso's penalty was rescinded post-race

Mercedes will be more focused on improving their current situation on track, as they struggle to adjust to a new concept with their W15 car.

READ MORE: Wolff admits SHOCK Verstappen Mercedes swoop rests on crucial move

Related