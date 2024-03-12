Wolff recalls 'WEIRD' scenario featuring under-fire FIA boss
Toto Wolff has recited a ‘weird’ situation involving the removal of a penalty after the conclusion of a Formula 1 grand prix.
The sport is currently engulfed with investigations and rumours, including one that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem allegedly interfered with an official race result.
The outspoken boss has also been accused of allegedly trying to prevent the Las Vegas Grand Prix from being passed as safe, before it held its first event last year.
Casting his mind back to the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, Mercedes boss Wolff remembers a situation where his driver George Russell had a podium taken away from him after a penalty reversal.
Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin had been handed a ten-second penalty after his team supposedly started work on his car too soon at a pit stop while serving a five-second penalty in the first place.
Wolff recalls 'weird' scenario
That penalty was then reversed after the race, allowing Alonso to re-enter the top three and receive a third-place trophy, denying Russell the honours.
“I can remember the situation exactly,” Wolff told Sky Germany.
“It was a bit weird, because the penalty was withdrawn. That was clear to me. But the FIA will follow a procedure here. I'm convinced of that.
“I think we've all learnt that we have to be transparent. And that's why I think that will happen.”
Mercedes will be more focused on improving their current situation on track, as they struggle to adjust to a new concept with their W15 car.
Wolff recalls 'WEIRD' scenario featuring under-fire FIA boss
