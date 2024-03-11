Wolff baffled after delivering DAMNING claim on Mercedes poor form

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has given a brutal assessment of the team’s performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen was untouchable in Jeddah as Red Bull claimed their second consecutive one-two finish by some margin over their nearest rivals.

At Mercedes, the Brackley-based team opted for different strategies with their drivers, as they kept Lewis Hamilton on track during the safety car caused by Lance Stroll’s crash, while all the other front runners bar the Brit and Lando Norris came into the pits.

Even with differing approaches to the race, both Hamilton and George Russell struggled to get the best out of the W15 in the high speed sections, and struggled to keep up with McLaren and Ferrari.

Russell came across the line in sixth, while Hamilton, after finally stopping late in the race for fresh tyres, finished ninth and was beaten by debutant Oliver Bearman.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in Saudi Arabia

Mercedes struggled in sixth and ninth place

Wolff: Mercedes are going round in circles

Speaking with Sky Germany after the race, Mercedes boss Wolff gave a damning assessment on the team’s poor form in recent years.

“Not good and still so many question marks,” he explained.

Lewis Hamilton was beaten by debutant Oliver Bearman

“It's not that we're not trying but we lost half a second in three corners. We are fast on the straights but we don't know why we do that. We're going around in circles and now it's certain that there has to be a huge leap to really analyse what's going on here.

When asked if the team were trying something different by keeping Hamilton out during the safety car period, Wolff responded: “Yes, where we were, concreted into the position, that's why we tried something different.”

The 52-year-old was then asked how they can make the jump and catch their rivals: “It's something in the way we see the car and if we understand what we've been trying to do for two years, then we'll get it done,” he replied.

