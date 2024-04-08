Ecclestone's wife signs letter of SUPPORT for under-fire FIA president

close global

Fabiana Flosi, wife of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, has signed a letter of support for FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

The president has been under pressure after whistleblower accusations released to the BBC claimed he had tried to interfere with two separate events in F1.

First was allegedly overturning a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabia GP, and the second trying to derail the Las Vegas GP.

Sulayem was cleared on both accounts, with 27 member countries publicly backing the president in a letter.

Fabiana Flosi supports FIA president

The letter encourages the FIA to take ‘legal action against those who, without cause, slander the FIA and its leadership.’

Those who signed the letter also endorsed their ‘vote of confidence’ in Mohammed Ben Sulayem as president.

Parties criticise the media claiming that “accusations of impropriety and unethical practices propagated by some members of the print and digital media were intended for the sole purpose of causing harm to the FIA and its leadership, particularly the president."

Fabiana Flosi who is the FIA sporting vice president of South America, signed the letter in support of the president whom she works closely with.

The full letter and signatures appear on the official FIA website.

F1 Standings

