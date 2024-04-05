close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received support from a variety of FIA member clubs following the conclusion of an ethics committee report into his conduct.

Ben Sulayem has been under immense pressure of late, with whistleblower accusations being released to the BBC claiming he had allegedly interfered with two events during the course of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

READ MORE: Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

It was alleged that the FIA president had told stewards to overturn a penalty that was given to Fernando Alonso at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but the 62-year-old was cleared of any wrongdoing after an internal investigation.

A separate matter, regarding the Las Vegas GP where it was alleged he had told track officials to find a reason to not pass the new circuit as safe to race around, was also investigated by the FIA ethics committee and resulted in no further action.

READ MORE: Horner and Red Bull saga in SHOCK twist as 'employee returns'

Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been under fire of late
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA president

Ben Sulayem backed by members

Now, in response to the weeks of speculation surrounding Ben Sulayem, 27 member countries have backed the FIA president in a strongly-worded letter that appeared on the official FIA website.

In the letter, the parties claim that “accusations of impropriety and unethical practices propagated by some members of the print and digital media were intended for the sole purpose of causing harm to the FIA and its leadership, particularly the president."

“We will recommend that the FIA initiate legal action against those who, without cause, slander the FIA and its leadership,” it added.

It follows a turbulent few weeks for F1's governing body, with a separate legal issue surrounding F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff also now in the pipeline, with the former racing driver filing a 'criminal complaint' against the body.

After GPFans contacted the FIA on Wolff's case, the FIA stated it declined to comment on all legal matters.

READ MORE: F1 announces ground-breaking new racing partnership

Related

Fernando Alonso Saudi Arabian Grand Prix FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem
F1 star takes swipe at FIA after being hit with controversial penalty
Latest F1 News

F1 star takes swipe at FIA after being hit with controversial penalty

  • Yesterday 11:55
Hamilton SLAMS FIA in scathing interview
Latest F1 News

Hamilton SLAMS FIA in scathing interview

  • March 22, 2024 08:27

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Alonso makes Verstappen Red Bull departure prediction

  • 32 minutes ago
GPFans Feature

Revealed: How bad is Hamilton's WORST EVER season start?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Off the Track

FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen drops Red Bull future BOMBSHELL as Horner saga takes DRAMATIC twist

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen drops F1 future BOMBSHELL ahead of Japanese GP

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star BLASTS Alonso for major crash

  • Today 09:58
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x